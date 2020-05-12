Local Lizzie: Positive side of the Covid-19 pandemic

These are strange times we are living in and many are struggling financially, physically and mentally. If you are like me, an extrovert, I am sure you found it difficult to stay home away from your friends and social gatherings. Personally, I was really struggling with my mental health and am still now.

When I find my mind drifting into all the negative things happening because of the pandemic, I have to remind myself of all the good things that have come out of this for me. My hopes are that while reading this, that you will begin to count your own blessings as well. This is a tough time for all of us, each one of us are all struggling in different ways.

We are so used to the fast pace of life

Work can consume our lives so easily and we can begin to forget to take care of ourselves. Self-care is important and with life slowing down we finally have that time to focus on taking time to rest.

So, instead of focusing on all the events that were cancelled, why not focus on how you can better yourself? You can even try that recipe you have always wanted to try but never had the time. This is the perfect time to learn something new.

One thing I have been doing is learning how to make healthy meals and learning new workout routines. There is always room to learn something new, whether it’s a handstand, beating your record for squats or even learning how to skateboard.

Another good thing that can come from this pandemic is spending quality time with loved ones. Before the pandemic, my family did not have dinner together often. I rarely saw my siblings or parents. I’ve realized the importance of spending more time with my family and eating dinner together more often. Although I miss my grandparents and cousins, I know that I will see them soon one day. For now, I am deciding to count my blessings during this time and focusing on all the good things happening. I encourage you, as you are reading this, to sit down with a pen and paper and write down what you are thankful for.

This is something I try to do daily when I find myself getting sad about the circumstances. There is so much more to be thankful for than you think!

This is a hard time for all of us. Let’s remember to be kind, thoughtful and look at the beauty of humanity coming together through this time.

