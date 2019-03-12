One wonders why our taxes are so high.

Local governments overpaying employees

For those in need of an answer, please refer to the March 6 Cowichan Valley Citizen, page 3.

There you will find local government employment positions along with their pay scales.

Listed are:

Chief Building Inspector – $112,500

Program and Services Co-ordinator (?) – $104,000

Procurement advisor – $104.000

Applications analyst – $95,000

Part-time Land Administrator – $89,000

What’s listed is the pay scale only. Why hasn’t Mr. Barron listed both the pay scale and the cost of the benefit package that is associated with each of these positions? The benefit package includes such things as: paid time off, health and dental costs and pension compensation to name only a few items.

In the private sector the the benefit package usually doubles the cost of the position. Can the same be said about government positions?

Wouldn’t that put a different light on the renumeration packages for these positions?

What is needed is a comparison, a great challenge for the Citizen, is for these positions to be compared with similar positions in the private sector. That would indeed show us, the taxpayer, how much local government(s) are overpaying their employees compared to businesses in the private sector.

In other words, “Equal pay for Equal work”.

G. Whynacht

Youbou