Local communities sking to be heard is not racism

Referring to Binny Paul's article "First Nation says it will intervene in judicial fish farm review", Jan. 27, 2021, issue of the CR Mirror

Referring to Binny Paul’s article “First Nation says it will intervene in judicial fish farm review”, Jan. 27, 2021, issue of the CR Mirror

RELATED: Aquaculture companies’ judicial review challenges reconciliation and Aboriginal Rights: First Nations

How and under what circumstances negotiations between two parties occurs is at their discretion. However, if another party has an interest in the same issue or is affected by the agreement but is denied a place at the negotiation table, is this process really legitimate?

For years, forest management was not open to public input including: local government, First Nations, or interest groups. In the last 25 odd years, this process has changed dramatically. In essence, the main reason for this change was the realization that everyone has a right to have their concerns considered.

In Canada, Canadians compromise issues to the point where no party is totally happy with the outcome. But there are processes available so that citizens can, in some way, participate in the decision.

In the issue at hand, citizens, companies, employees have not had an opportunity to be part of the Fisheries and Oceans Canada decision. Having local government sitting at the issue discussion is the only feasible way for citizens to have their views expressed.

Local communities asking for or demanding an opportunity to be heard regarding the future of fish farms in Canada’s Discovery Islands region is not racism.

Darcy Yule

Campbell River

Campbell River Mirror