Local business provides quality service

There are many good reasons for buying local beside the obvious support for the business community. Having experienced frustration with a flooring product over a period of several years, our concerns were summarily dismissed by the national manufacturer but the local business, United Flooring, stepped up to replace the flooring at their cost. They certainly did not have to do this as the “warranty” period was well past but it is a credit to their integrity and commitment to customer service that they sacrificed profit to making things right.

Our sincere thanks go to owner, John Neubauer, and sales representative, Debbi Ramage, for proving the value in buying from a locally owned and operated company which stands by their customers.

Larry Gray

Cowichan Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen