Lit Column: Are You a Friend of the Library?

By Saara Itkonen, chief librarian at the Creston Valley Public Library

The Friends of the Creston Library play an essential part in the life of the library. The Friends maintain the book sale room in the library and conduct fund-raising activities throughout the year. Pre-COVID, they planned and hosted the book sales in April and October, which are both immensely popular events that raise much needed funds for the library.

Friends funds have been used to update computer infrastructure, purchase shelving, provide staffing for Summer Reading Club activities, and much more. The library applies for several external grants every year to fund renovations and additional staffing and the Friends often step up to provide the library’s required portion to secure these grants.

Why am I talking about the Friends of the Library in this month’s column, you ask? Well, the Friends have spent (in some cases) decades in service to the library and they’re looking for new members to take over the work. The Friends of the Creston Library are a registered society run by volunteers, and they need new members.

Are you interested in finding a new volunteer opportunity in town? Something that supports the library and community literacy with minimal time commitment? Perhaps something that allows you to get first dibs on books that are donated or weeded from the library to purchase (for pennies) for your own collection?

Then maybe becoming a Friend of the Library would be a good fit for you. The Friends are looking for general volunteers as well as a new Treasurer with comfort using online financial systems.

Without the Friends support, the library would not be able to offer many children’s programs or pay for needed equipment updates. As a Friend of the Library, your contribution would be greatly valued by the staff and patrons of the library. And now, with COVID protocols loosening, it’s the perfect time to contribute to your community through volunteering. We would love for you to join our team!

You can contact the Friends through Jennifer Dewald at 250-428-2872 or email at dewaldj@telus.net. The meetings are mercifully short, fun, and the Friends seem to get their pictures in the paper a lot. There is also a high demand for their baking.

P.S. The Library is also air-conditioned!

Upcoming Events and Programs at the Library

Summer Reading Club – Tuesdays at 10 a.m. (Preschool Group), Wednesdays at 1 p.m. (Tween Group), and Fridays at 1 p.m. (Primary Group) beginning on July 6

Garden Storytime – Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning on July 8

