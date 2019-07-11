Light shows instead of fireworks

I am asking that the City of Penticton ban actual fireworks for the July 1 Canada Day and Dec. 31 New Year's Eve celebrations. I am also asking that the publications copied on this email publish information about the harmful effects of fireworks for their audiences to learn about this issue.

I am asking that the City of Penticton ban actual fireworks for the July 1 Canada Day and Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve celebrations. I am also asking that the publications copied on this email publish information about the harmful effects of fireworks for their audiences to learn about this issue.

I have long believed fireworks to be idiotic and harmful. They hurt people, animals, birds and the water/land in our environment.

The last information I had was that it cost over $75,000 for the July 1 and Dec. 31 fireworks in Penticton a couple of years ago. What a waste of money on a one-time performance.

There are alternatives to invest in instead. Concert-style pyrotechnical displays have been used in Banff. Vancouver uses a light show in its summer musical programmes on the water. Choreographed illuminated drones were used in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Please use sense when investing those cents!

Deborah Webb

Penticton

Editor’s note:

The City of Penticton clarified the $72,000 budget includes four events: the Santa Parade, Rock the Sun concerts as well as B.C. and Canada Days. The New Years Eve fireworks were put on by the Lakeside Resort.