Life in QB comes at sinister cost

I did not know that when we made the move to the beautiful area of Qualicum Beach three years ago, that there is a sinister side to living in the area.

I did not know that when we made the move to the beautiful area of Qualicum Beach three years ago, that there is a sinister side to living in the area.

Prices for goods, services and necessities are higher and often double what they are in other areas of the Island.

On a recent trip down to Sooke, we were surprised to find that as soon as you arrive at Ladysmith the price per litre of fuel drops by six to seven cents a litre. The price remains at this cheaper rate and only rose to 145.9 in Victoria, where the increase is due to the new tax that has been applied to the capital region.

I will not go on with the many price differences I have noticed, but I must mention one more.

On a visit to Manitoba, I was delighted to see the local store selling frozen berries from Qualicum Beach. The shock came at the price.

The berries were selling for $8.99 a box. I have been paying $19.99 for the same box at local grocer. I have a hard time understanding this as we all know the cost of shipping a product half way across Canada should make the price increase, not decrease.

Do not get me wrong. I love my life in Qualicum; I am just tired of paying higher than fair prices.

Bernie Tardiff

Qualicum Beach

Previous story
Horgan’s pipeline attitude could damage B.C. workers

Just Posted

Life in QB comes at sinister cost

  • 3 hours ago

 

North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association welcomes their Ambassador candidates for 2018

 

Using horse power to teach communication skills

  • 3 hours ago

 

55+ BC Games

  • 3 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • MAID symposium was informative and respectful

    A symposium addressing the issues surrounding Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) took place Thursday, April 19, at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre.

  • Life in QB comes at sinister cost

    I did not know that when we made the move to the beautiful area of Qualicum Beach three years ago, that there is a sinister side to living in the area.

  • Ask for millions and you shall receive

    Panhandlers ask for spare change. GoFundMe shoots for millions.

  • Letter: Library’s featured artist shares the stories behind her work

    Again I am inspired, not by novel sights and sounds around me as usual, but instead by my own old paintings. There are 12 in all - painted between 1979 and 2000 - and they're hanging at the Agassiz Public Library.