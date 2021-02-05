LIBRARY: You’ve seen the movie, now read the book

In her first column, librarian Sharie Hertzog shares some good book options for your favourite shows

By Sharie Hertzog

Sharie Hertzog is the library supervisor at the Agassiz Library. This is her first column for the Observer.

This year we have all spent a countless amount of time binge watching our favorite movies or television series.

We watched them because they tweaked our fancy or we originally read the book(s).

At the library we know that every time a new Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, or Primetime movie airs, watchers clamor for more and readership of the latest book-to-film skyrockets.

Such is the case with the new Netflix series Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Duke and I.

The Queen’s Gambit, also by Netflix, is based on Travis Walter’s novel by the same title. Lubpin, though not based on a specific book, is based on the character Arsene Lupin, created by Maurice Leblanc in 1905.

Readers and watchers alike wonder what is next? What can I watch/read that is like this?

We all need something to stave off the tedium that Covid-19 has brought upon us all.

Everyone knows books and movies series such as the Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, but there are so many, many more.

Academy awarding winning Brokeback Mountain was adapted from a short story written by Anne Proulx, who also wrote the Shipping News.

For all the kids out there, you might be familiar with the Percy Jackson series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Disney+’s Artemis Fowl, Netflix’s Series of Unfortunate Events and Amazon Prime’s Alex Rider. Alex Rider, FYI,was written for teens by novelist heavy-hitter James Patterson.

How do we navigate this world of literary and cinematography bliss?

My suggestion to you is talk to your library staff. If you liked Netflix’s Bridgerton series and you’re on the waitlist for Julia Quinn novels, try Lisa Kleypas’ novels or one of our staff-picked grab-and-go bags for historical romance.

If you have finished watching Amazon Prime’s Yellowstone series — as far as I know, not a book — you might want to watch the Netflix series Longmire, a mystery written by Craig Johnson.

How else can the Library help you with what to watch/read next? I’m glad you asked!

Fraser Valley Regional Library has movies and books galore. If you don’t have cable, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Netflix, etc, that’s not a problem. The library lends movies and TV series, and provides access to online streaming sites, as well as books.

Friendly staff can help you find your next read, next movie or next book-that-was-made-into-a-movie.

