Liberals must turn down Teck Frontier mine

I oppose the expansion of tar sands production and call on Liberal ministers to reject the Teck Frontier mine.

Trudeau’s cabinet decision on Teck Frontier is due at the end of February. It’s the first real climate test for this government.

I am one of the two-thirds of voters who voted for increased climate action.

We have less than 10 years to limit climate catastrophe and must act quickly to cut carbon emissions.

The mine is incompatible with our climate targets. It will emit approximately six megatonnes of carbon emissions per year.

It would result in “significant adverse effects” on the Indigenous rights, and irreversible environmental damage.

The mine would result in a loss of habitat for local species including wood bison and whooping crane.

It will never be financially viable due to its reliance on unrealistically high oil prices.

Ted Grand

Salt Spring Island

Cowichan Valley Citizen