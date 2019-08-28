Liam’s Lowdown: Taste of summer

Summer recipes for chutney, butter, and relish

It’s harvest time.

To celebrate the sun and soil, here are some easy canning recipes that will carry the warmth into winter. Cook on!

Spiced Plum Chutney Recipe from Southern Living

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 pound red plums, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries chopped

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon black mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon table salt

Step 1

Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add onions, and cook 5 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Place onions in a three-quart slow cooker. Add plums and next 6 ingredients; stir well.

Step 2

Cover and cook on High three hours or on Low six hours or until fruit is tender. Spoon into jars or freezer containers; seal jars.

Store in refrigerator up to three weeks or in freezer up to two months. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Apple Butter from Tastes of Lizzy T

Ingredients

6 1/2 pounds apples peeled, cored and sliced

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Place the apples in a slow cooker.

Add the sugars, cinnamon, salt and vanilla to the crockpot. Mix well.

Cook in slow cooker on low for about 10 hours, stirring every couple hours. The apple butter should be thick and dark brown.

If desired, use a blender to puree the apple butter until smooth.

Cover and refrigerate for up to two weeks or freeze in small containers.

Sweet and Spicy Pickle Relish Recipe from Serious Eats

3 cups grated green pepper (about 2 large)

3 cups grated pickling cucumber (6 to 8 pickles)

1 cup minced or grated onion (about 1 medium)

2 cups apple cider vinegar, divided

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon mustard seed

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Combine prepared green pepper, cucumber, and onion in a large, non-reactive (stainless steel or enamel-coated) pot. Stir in one cup of apple cider vinegar and bring to a simmer.

Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have cooked down and the liquid is reduced by about 1/3, about 30 minutes. Drain the vegetables, discard liquid, and return vegetables to the pot.

Add remaining vinegar, sugar and the spices. Bring to a simmer and cook for five minutes. Remove pot from heat.

Fill jars, wipe rims, apply lids and rings. Process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes (starting time when pot returns to a boil). Remove jars from pot and let cool on a towel-lined countertop.

When jars are completely cool, remove the rings and test the seals. The relish is good to eat immediately.

Store sealed jars in a cool dark place for up to a year.

Â 

@pointypeak701liam.harrap@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Liam Harrap is a reporter with the Revelstoke Review.

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man concerned about hidden costs of electric vehicles
Next story
LETTER: Human family is a dog’s pack

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Trails, parks maintenance uncertain amid funding woes

    In 2001, two members of the Burns Lake forestry community were shocked to learn that someone was cutting picnic tables in half with a chainsaw and pulling out fire rings at the Ethel F. Wilson Provincial Park.

  • Most Francois Lake ferry staff vote to strike

    The union representing workers with the MV Francois Forester ferry have voted overwhelmingly to strike amid an impasse in negotiations with the employer WaterBridge.

  • Dust control applied to Morice road

    Usage increases owing to Coastal GasLink pipeline work

  • Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

    The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

  • Barriere Outdoor Clubs hits the Trophy Meadows trails

    The Barriere Outdoor Club (BOC) enjoyed another splendid ramble on Aug. 14, this time up to the Trophy Meadows. Ten hikers enjoyed the breathtaking wildflowers and stunning vistas this wonderful trail presented.

  • A grand gift

    A customer named Richard was the grand winner of a $1,000 gift card after he filled out a Save-On-Foods store survey at the bottom of his receipt. Jared Obermeyer (L), Assistant Store Manager, Richard, (C) and Michael Vatcher (R), Store Manager hold the $1,000 gift cards at the Save-On-Foods in Burns Lake. The gift card program is held at all Save-On-Foods locations. (Submitted photo)

  • Site levelling ongoing

    A work crew conducts backfilling and leveling at the site of a former highways maintenance yard, which is owned by the provincial government, on the west side of Francois Lake Drive. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews have been doing the remedial work for several weeks. (Blair McBride photos)