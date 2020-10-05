Liam’s Lowdown: Consider investing in your local newspaper

Just in the first four months of 2020, 28 newspapers closed permanently in Canada

When did you last sit and read a newspaper? National Newspaper Week is Oct. 4-10. (Contributed)

If you’re reading this, the Revelstoke Review must matter to you. At least, a smidgen. Or perhaps, you’ve already watched everything on Netflix, but I’m hoping it’s mainly the former reason.

It’s a turbulent time for media companies, with many newspapers across Canada crumbling due to falling revenue. The Review has been in Revelstoke for 123 years – that’s two years older than the City of Revelstoke itself.

READ MORE: All the news that’s fit to print — newspapers in Revelstoke

The Review survived previous pandemics and world wars. Don’t worry, there’s no plan for the Review to leave Revelstoke, however, our foundation could be steadier.

The Internet brought many wonderful things. However, it also pushed media to publish news articles for free, something that wasn’t done before.

While almost 1,000 people get a newspaper delivered to their postal box each week in Revelstoke, many people in town read the news online for free (we average roughly 8,000 page views each day), which is great, but isn’t the most helpful in providing funds to supply more content on the city we live in.

I often wonder how many of our most active readers and commenters online ever bother to buy a subscription.

If you care about local sports, what’s happening at city hall, art gallery openings, highway closures, election coverage, features on people from our community, cases at the courthouse, events, what’s truth or fake news, in-dept investigations and so much more, consider investing in your community newspaper.

For the entire month of October, 50 per cent of the proceeds from new subscriptions will be donated to the local food bank. Even if you don’t read the newspaper, but consume our online content, consider buying a subscription and gifting it to someone or an organization.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

Celebrate national newspaper week and give a subscription as a gift.

Help keep community members informed on the latest happenings.

Subscription rates are: one year for $47.61, two years for $80.95 + GST. Drop by our office today to sign up or give us a call at 250-837-4667. You can also sign up online at subrenew.blackpress.ca/?pubid=rtr.

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review