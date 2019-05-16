Liam’s Lowdown: An ode to bread

Everyone needs an escape. Whether it's a bike ride, powder ski run, or martini, we all have ways to unwind.

One of the only ways bread will leave you is if you eat it. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Everyone needs an escape. Whether it’s a bike ride, powder ski run, or martini, we all have ways to unwind.

For me, it’s bread. White, pillowy with a sourdough tang or rosemary, salted, with lashings of olive oil or even oaty and sweet, with swirls of molasses.

The possibilities are endless.

There are few things better than eating freshly-baked bread.

Just a simple sandwich, with a slavering of mayo, slices of heirloom tomatoes, a sprinkling of sea salt and if you’re feeling particularly lavish, fresh basil.

If I was to be sentenced to death and that was my last meal, I’d be happy.

While eating bread is heavenly, making it is just as good. Bread is forgiving.

It does not require the precision, dedication and strictness of cake.

It’s a great way to get rid of those mashed potatoes and I even have a friend that makes it with yesterday’s rice.

Experiment. Make it your own. Bread a la Liam.

The rhythmic kneading can also help to sooth the troubles of the day. The dough becomes smooth and more elastic with every punch.

Kneading is perfect for stress. No matter how much you bash the dough, it keeps bouncing back, looking for more. You can tell it about your day and it will never talk back.

Bread just sits there. Getting bigger and bigger.

Rising for the occasion. Waiting to be eaten.

Making bread is a rite of passage. It’s like learning to ride a bike, sleeping one night in a tent and growing vegetables.

It’s something you have to try once and if you wish, never again.

Making bread is also cheaper than buying it.

And so, if you’re feeling inspired here is a simple bread recipe to try from Taste of Home. Happy baking!

Ingredients:

• 1 package (one quarter ounce) active dry yeast

•2 one quarter cups warm water (110 degrees to 115 degrees)

•3 tablespoons sugar

•1 tablespoon salt

•2 tablespoons canola oil

•6 and a quarter to 6 and three quarters cups all-purpose flour

Directions:

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add the sugar, salt, oil and three cups flour. Beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour, a half cup at a time, to form a soft dough.

Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 8-10 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled about 1.5 hours.

Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide dough in half. Shape each into a loaf. Place in two greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pans. Cover and let rise until doubled, 30-45 minutes.

Bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and bread sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.

@pointypeak701liam.harrap@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.