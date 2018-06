Editor: Re: Don't wait for our complaints, May 11 letters; Deconstruct parking plan, May 16 letters.

Editor:

Re: Don’t wait for our complaints, May 11 letters; Deconstruct parking plan, May 16 letters.

I need to be educated.

Since when is it the city’s responsibility to provide parking for residential properties?

I am assuming that all the writers who have been complaining about the lack of residential street parking do not have garages and/or driveways.

Please enlighten me.

Darwin Nickel, White Rock