LETTERS: ‘You Can’t Fix Stupid!’

Reader says no one takes responsibility for their actions anymore

Re: Letter-writer’s educational shortfall and Littering is a widespread problem (Letters)

I would say there is an education shortfall that has occurred.

But I would say that it’s not an education system/teacher problem; it’s a parental lack of respect for common courtesy and respect.

Many people in society today seem to blame everyone else for their actions or lack thereof rather than take responsibility for their actions or lack thereof.

Ron White, a favourite comedian of mine, said it all explicitly, “You Can’t Fix Stupid!”

‘Nuff said.

Bob Halliday

Sooke

Sooke News Mirror