LETTERS: Yearly Surrey tax escalation must be stopped

Editor:
I received my 2021 tax notice for a home in Surrey. It did not go up by 2.9 per cent, it went up by 4.47 per cent. What happened to Mayor McCallum’s limit of a 2.9 per cent residential tax increase?
I would like to see a spreadsheet outlining percentages of residences who had their property taxes rise 2.9 per cent or less. Those that received a three to six per cent increase, those that went up by seven to 10 per cent and another column of 11 per cent and higher. Can this be obtained through a Freedom of Information Request from the City of Surrey?
This escalation, year after year, has got to stop. Where is the accountability for the Mayor’s office?
Harold Kiesewetter, Ocean Park