LETTERS: Writer defending church has much to explain

Editor:

Re: ‘Hypocritical accusation,’ June 14 letters.

I read D. Maingot’s letter, which I found to be sanctimonious.

D. Maingot, you stated, ‘the Roman Catholic Church has never wavered in its beliefs and teachings on the sanctity of marriage between a man and woman, homosexuality, or the call for all people to live chaste lives, regardless of sexual orientation and clearly and publicly stands up for these beliefs.”

Well, can you explain Genesis Chapter 20, verses 11 and 12? “Abraham said, ‘I did it because I thought, there is no fear of God at all in this place, and they will kill me because of my wife. (12) Besides, she is indeed my sister, the daughter of my mother, and she became my wife.'”

And can you explain the never-ending, worldwide most heinous of crimes – that of sexual abuse of children, both girls and boys, by of all people, Catholic priests?

But of course you can. Religion can rationalize anything, especially hypocrisy, bigotry and prejudice.

Fact: we evolved and are exactly that, heterosexual and homosexual, first as fish growing gills in our mothers’ wombs before evolving into lungs, through the stage of amphibian and reptile to that of human. We are all equal.

And, on that note, a metaphor for religion’s morals:

As I was sitting in my chair, I knew the bottom was not there, nor legs nor back, but I just sat, ignoring little things like that.

Konrad R. Tittler, South Surrey