LETTERS: Words can’t express gratitude to Williams Lake community

Greg Sabatino photoBrian Owen and his dog, Jake, rest comfortably at the Lakeside Hotel while waiting for a pickup truck he’d been living during January’s cold snap and for the past five months to receive some necessary repairs. Owen garnered an outpouring of community support to help him get back on his feet and to Vancouver Island to live with his sister.

Editor:

Hello, my name is Brian Owen, and I would like to thank everyone who has been kind enough to help out an older man and his dog Jake, during a hard time of life. I would like to specifically thank Christine and Marcel who, without my knowledge, got me a hotel room at the start of January’s cold spell and then informed the public of my situation.

The response was simply astounding and totally unexpected by myself, for the outpouring of concern, kindness and generosity for both me and Jake.

I would also like to thank the owners and staff of the Lakeside Motel for their kindness to us, and to the Cariboo GM dealership’s service department for fixing my truck and doing the inspection for B.C. licensing so quickly and proficiently, and to the sales department for their contribution to my final bill.

I also have to thank Dustin, who paid for a year’s worth of insurance and my travel costs to my sister’s home on Vancouver Island.

As I am writing this, somehow the words just do not seem to be enough to express my feelings and thanks, but they are all I’ve got at this time.

And so I thank you all, and pray God will bless and protect you all.

Brian Owen

Gold River