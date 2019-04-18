LETTERS: Wilson-Raybould’s release ‘only logical option’

Editor:

I am a semi-retired resident in South Surrey and have been ‘mildly’ interested in the ongoing SNC-Lavalin controversy up until I learned that a phone conversation between MP Jody Wilson-Raybould and a colleague was actually recorded.

How much gall and malice did it take for her to take this despicable action? I realize there are many issues up for deliberation in Parliament, but to take this method is incomprehensible. That what debates are all about.

I have worked for engineering firms for almost 50 years and the thought that someone would intentionally record me for the purpose of advancing their position is appalling. MP Wilson-Raybould had plenty of opportunities to express her views and opinions in full view of all Canadian.

Releasing her from her duties was the only logical option to allow our elected officials to move forward on the business of governing our land.

As for Jody Wilson-Raybould, there are all kinds of opportunities in Washington, DC for her tactics. If that doesn’t work for her, fast food outlets are always looking for staff although they do require staff to work as “team players.”

For those who know and work with Jody Wilson-Raybould, please be aware that your conversations may be being recorded. She has a proven record of such an underhanded exploit.

Bill Pavlik, South Surrey