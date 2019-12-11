LETTERS: Will new MP sign the Blue Dot Pledge?

Editor:

I am delighted to see that our South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay has been named Environment and Climate Change critic in the Conservative shadow cabinet.

I may now be able to talk with her about the David Suzuki Foundation’s Blue Dot campaign. More than 170 municipalities including White Rock and many MPs, including (former South Surrey-White Rock MP) Gordie Hogg, have signed the Blue Dot Pledge for Environmental Rights. Mr. Hogg, after our discussion, said that he could not understand why anyone would not sign it.

The candidates running in the last federal election, with the exception of Ms. Findlay, also signed “the pledge.”

The Pledge recognizes the citizens’ right to a healthy environment. Nine out of 10 Canadians agree that Canada should recognize environmental rights to clean air and clean water in law.

I tried, unsuccessfully, to discuss the Blue Dot campaign with Ms. Findlay prior to the last election. I called twice, left messages and emailed Ms. Findlay’s campaign office, perhaps she did not get my messages.

But now with her elevation to this important position I will try again to contact her.

I do hope she will speak with me about this important issue and the Blue Dot (our planet) campaign.

Judy Peterson,

Volunteer Blue Dot campaign