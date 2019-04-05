LETTERS: Wholesale mowdown of trees

Editor:

Editor:

Re: Hole in fir tree’s trunk concern neighbours, March 20

Thank you for raising this critical issue. I can’t help but wonder how the city continues to have the arrogant authority to ignore the fragility of the environment.

A citizen cannot cut down a tree, yet the developers are in this business scot-free. This is despite the obvious and evermore catastrophic consequences of global warming.

Yes, this wholesale mow-down of complete forests throughout the region must stop. Why, I’ll bet that the city’s arrogance leads them to believe that trees do not even pay taxes.

Ron Winters, Surrey

Previous story
Rental apartments sneaking in all over Township
Next story
Editorial: Have you registered as an organ donor?

Just Posted

Most Read