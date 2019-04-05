LETTERS: Wholesale mowdown of trees

Editor:

Re: Hole in fir tree’s trunk concern neighbours, March 20

Thank you for raising this critical issue. I can’t help but wonder how the city continues to have the arrogant authority to ignore the fragility of the environment.

A citizen cannot cut down a tree, yet the developers are in this business scot-free. This is despite the obvious and evermore catastrophic consequences of global warming.

Yes, this wholesale mow-down of complete forests throughout the region must stop. Why, I’ll bet that the city’s arrogance leads them to believe that trees do not even pay taxes.

Ron Winters, Surrey