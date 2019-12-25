LETTERS: White Rock light display dazzles

Editor:

My message is simple. “Good work” to all of those who did a wonderful job with the Memorial Park decorations.

I am proud to live in White Rock, and this is why – the community spirit and direction of our leaders.

My grandson, Troy Lapierre, and I walked the bright promenade last night in the misty damp air.

It was worth the trip down to the water.

Here is a picture of how he took in the festivities.

Patti Heatherington, White Rock

•••

While it’s irresistible to criticize most of the decisions that come from city hall there comes occasions in which a compliment or two is in order.

The seasonal lighting around the oceanfront in While Rock brightens the dark days of winter with colour and dazzle. Well done and thanks.

The investment will no doubt pay off in increased tourism and new customers for restaurants and even the parking garage.

Jim Couper, White Rock