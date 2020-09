Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Editor:

Re: Two views on value of masks, letters, Aug. 27

Clearly a proponent of ageism, Pat Humphries is comfortable with allowing “very old people” to die and therefore resents measures that “trade liberty for safety.”

What if children are dying? Disabled persons? Newborns? Impoverished people?

Which other groups would Humphries support sacrificing?

R. Phillpotts, White Rock

