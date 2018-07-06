LETTERS: Weighing in on elections

Editor:

Although our current system of first-past-the-post may not be perfect, it is preferable to any of the proposed proportional options.

Almost certainly the proportional variations will result in a minority government, which will always give too much power to too few – much like we have today with three seats effectively controlling the government.

In addition, it is very possible that with the requirement of only five per cent of the vote to be granted a seat, that extreme-right or -left parties, racists, homophobes, etc. could end up with the balance of power in a minority government.

Finally, these proposed options also mean that we will have more elected politicians.

Does anyone really believe that more politicians is a good idea?

Lance Harvey, Surrey

• • •

Last month I got the robo-call from broadcaster Bill Good from the number 778-654-7289.

There were no human answers if you call back, you get another recording from Good. He was pitching Fair Referendum – in a stern, alarming tone.

I wonder how much he is being paid to be the salesman before the terms of referendum and spending limits come into place.

Who gave them my number? I am listed on the do-not-call registry? I cannot even call them back and tell them to not harass me with these calls. Do I report it to CRTC or RCMP?

I saw the big yellow ad wrapped around the newspapers. Do these count as part of campaigning prior to the actual launch date? I am not impressed. Thou doth protest too much.

I sense a Trumpet trumping slick spin sales pitch.

Pat Petrala, White Rock