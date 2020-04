Editor:

Re: Wearing a mask during a pandemic ‘just common sense’, April 9 letters

I agree with Peter Clay. It is just common sense. Wearing a mask in public protects me from others who may not knowingly have the virus.

And I wear rubber gloves, too, that look like surgical gloves. They are form-fitting and easy to peel off, inverting them as I do so.

I have used them for years for gardening and household chores. Now they serve a new purpose.

M. MacDonald, South Surrey

