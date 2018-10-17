LETTERS: We already overpay

Editor: We went to the PAH and parked in a handicap spot with my wife's permit on the dashboard.

Editor:

On Oct. 3, we went to the Peace Arch Hospital and parked in a handicap spot with my wife’s valid permit on the dashboard.

When we came back, there was a parking notice from a private contractor on the windshield, saying (a) no pass (b) expiry date not visible.

At that moment, another gentleman approached saying he had the same thing. Fine was $80 – or $48 if paid within 15 days.

After trying several phone numbers and waiting for considerable time, I managed to talk to a woman who said she could reduce the fine to $10, which I refused to pay.

I told this woman that my wife had been there to get cataract surgery and maybe their attendant should do the same as he was obviously blind. She was apparently not amused.

How many others has this happened to and have paid?

Never knowing how long you will be at the hospital, people invariably overpay as you have to pay in advance. Seems they have a licence to print money.

Norm Clarke, Surrey