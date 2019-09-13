LETTERS: Views of concrete walls in residents’ future

Editor:

RE: First steps underway for new 12-storey highrise, Sept. 4

I read with dismay your article regarding the decision to authorize the new development at 1350 Johnston Rd.

I recently moved into an apartment on Foster Street, largely because it offers a pleasant view over Semiahmoo Bay. I now understand that view is to be obliterated by a new 12-storey building, the object of which is to “revitalize” the area by eliminating sun and sky and introducing instead more apartments and shops!

This decision was shortsighted on the part of our councillors. Had they walked “up the hill” and envisioned the terrible effect this building would have on the prospect over the bay for hundreds – if not thousands – of residents, they would surely have decided otherwise.

Look around you! In the council’s desperate attempts to raise revenue it is creating a town where soon the only view a citizen will have is a concrete wall.

Eric Calveley, White Rock