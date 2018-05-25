LETTERS: Unfinished business

Editor: On my walking route, I've noted four projects being run by the city at a vertical standstill.

Editor:

Frustrated.

On my regular walking route today, I have noted four projects being run by the city at a vertical standstill: Johnson Park and public washrooms; public washrooms and access to pier; parking on the ‘hump’; and access to gardens by the lacrosse courts.

We are all aware of the shortage of labour and trades people in this area. So why start all these projects at the same time and have them still not in operation for our very short summer season?

If the city wants to become another West Vancouver, we should at least hire qualified personnel to run it.

Stephen Mckeever, White Rock

