LETTERS: Unfair to dogs to bring them to the promenade

Editor:

By allowing dogs on the promenade, the assumption is, presumably, that owners will be responsible for natural dog behaviours. This includes dogs doing their business and dogs that lunge and engage in barking, threatening or otherwise bothering other dogs, their owners and people without dogs who are walking on the promenade.

I am the owner of a two-year-old dog. The behaviour of a young dog can be challenging, even when he is on leash.

Dogs fight – especially in a crowd situation, where they may feel threatened. It’s very upsetting to see dogs fighting.

I would not want a young child on the promenade to see that. Dogs are naturally territorial and unpredictable in crowds.

Being restricted on a leash can be a trigger for many dogs as they are unable to socialize properly with other dogs.

They are pack animals and, as such, search out opportunities to literally run with other dogs.

As much as I don’t like to admit it, there are dog owners who simply are not responsible for their dog’s behaviour.

The proper disposal of poop is a whole other issue.

Never once have I walked my dog on the promenade and I never will. It’s just common sense to go somewhere else to let Rover do his thing.

As dog owners, we are responsible for accommodating our dog at walk times. A crowded promenade is not the place for that.

How on Earth is having dogs on the promenade going to help Marine Drive businesses?

Dogs are not allowed on premises where food is being served – and rightly so.

They should never, ever be left in a car while people go into restaurants to eat.

So, the only money I can see coming in will be money paid for parking.

I can’t see how that will help the businesses.

Dogs want to be around other dogs in a safe place, they want to run free with other dogs (that’s what a dog park is for) and they do not enjoy crowds.

Keep all dogs off the promenade – the promenade is for people only.

Debbie Laturnus, South Surrey