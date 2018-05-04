LETTERS: Two ways to look at city

Editor:

Re: Big improvements in little time, April 27 letters.

I agree with letter-writer Mark Hinkson that we live in a beautiful location, but I can not help but think he is looking through rose-coloured glasses.

We do not have a water filtration in place, and when it is finished there no guarantee that it will solve the problem of the arsenic and manganese. The water pipes to the residences will still be contaminated.

The new parking parkade will do nothing to help the waterfront in the offseason, which is more than half the year.

Yes, the flower baskets are always pretty and lights on the trees that are left, but what about the promise to revitalize ‘the hump.’ Three years later and it is a sad sight to behold.

It’s great Hinkson is happy with the new waste-removal company, but many of us who live in condos wouldn’t know, as we have to arrange and pay for ours and have our street clogged with trucks every day of the week.

Positive change is what a city needs to survive, but sadly flower baskets, memorials and banners just won’t do it.

Vickie Darts, White Rock