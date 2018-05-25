LETTERS: Turning drivers ignore the signs

A motorist turns right off of 24 Avenue onto Croydon Drive. Letter-writer Carole Martin says crossing such intersections is becoming more and more dangerous for pedestrians. (Camryn Traa photo)

Editor:

Re: Dangerous crossroads, May 16 letters.

I read with interest the letter from Lynn Moran about walking in the South Surrey area.

I am an avid walker, and I take my life into my hands every day and have to be hyper-vigilant when I’m crossing an intersection.

The worst are the drivers who are so busy looking left to make a right turn that they don’t see me in the crosswalk.

Croyden and 24 Avenue is the worst intersection for me, and I have to be very careful before I enter the crosswalk. I was almost wiped out by a driver running the left-turn light when I was well into the cross-walk on a walk sign.

One good thing though is that I have become a very “pedestrian-aware” driver myself.

Carole Martin, Surrey