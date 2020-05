Editor:

Re: Hunters being targeted, April 30 letters

The government plans to ban semi-automatic assault rifles – not ban repeating action firearms, “the sort that have been used by Canadian hunters since 1905,” as the letter published April 30 claims.

Semi-automatics are weapons designed to kill people. A true hunter should be sure that they can kill their prey with one clean shot. There is no need to fire multiple rounds at defenceless animals.

Ed Davis, Surrey

Peace Arch News