LETTERS: Trickle-down dream debunked

Editor:

Re: Spec tax slammed as ‘money grab’ March 6

Oh, the horror. We have travelled along the path where we were promised for decades that the “trickle-down” economic theory espoused by the conservative and liberal politicians would create masses of wealth and all would be wealthy.

Based on this theory, the BC Liberals believed and spoke and acted on this dream, racking up huge debt; fleecing Crown assets, lowering corporate taxes, etc.

All the while, the average working stiff has been struggling to get by, and many will never be able to afford to outright purchase a car, never be able to afford a home, and will struggle living paycheque-to-paycheque, putting food on their table and clothing for their families.

Those very few with inherited wealth in the upper-middle and elite classes are having to ante up like the rest of us to pay off the insurmountable debts incurred. There is no one else who is capable of paying down the interest on the debts amassed.

The one who leads the Liberal economic dream firmly believes that struggling to pay rent is only experienced by 20-somethings and is merely a phase to be endured.

The Liberals have not, and will not, look at the lessons learned under their past practices, but still continue to blame the present provincial government for the woes of entitled folks having to pay the piper. The BC Liberals are still in their economic dream world and want us to believe in their magic of having money appear from thin air.

I guess homeless, working stiffs, students, seniors, and lower-middle classes should blame our grandparents for not being in the upper crust and investing in real estate decades ago, so that we, too, could join in and complain.

Here we are up the river without any economic relief, having to pay the banker for the economic dreams of the past propagandists on ‘trickle-down’ that never happened, and could never happen under their governance. Oh, the horror.

John Mackintosh, Surrey