LETTERS: Tree trimming pleas fall on deaf ears

Editor:

While the City’s tree protection by-law may well be in need of up-dating, my experience has been that the City’s own inaction in response to residents concerns/requests is partly responsible for some of the illegal cutting.

As one example, our strata council has made numerous requests/visits to City Hall simply to have a couple of trees trimmed.

Despite promises the work will be done, three years later we are still waiting. And the City wonders why illegal cutting takes place.

Barry Collins, White Rock

Peace Arch News