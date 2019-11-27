LETTERS: Traffic bottleneck will be shifted north to Oak Street Bridge

Editor:

Just reading the latest in the Peace Arch News regarding the tunnel-or-bridge controversy.

The one thing I have noticed about all these discussions regarding the possible 10-lane bridge or an eight-lane tunnel is that no one ever talks about what’s going to happen when you go over the Oak Street Bridge and everything stops at the light there.

Is part of the plan to extend the freeway down into the city somehow? Perhaps by building an overhead freeway to the city centre? Perhaps by building a tunnel under Oak Street?

This discussion needs to be held before any bridge or tunnel is developed, otherwise the problem is simply going to be moved from one area to another and the building of a bridge or tunnel will be a big waste of time.

Roger Currie, Surrey