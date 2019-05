Anne Jones (seated) and Edna Davis, both members of Semaihmoo's 1952-'53 girls basketball team show current Totems Madelyn McKinnon, Nicole Pajic, Faith Dut, Izzy Forsyth (holding a team jacket from 1952-53) and Deja Lee items from a scrapbook of their championship year. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)

Editor:

As a longtime resident of White Rock, I was thrilled to see your coverage of our local basketball stars.

The soiree that was hosted by or local MP, Gordon Hogg, was well done and a credit to all “the girls.”

I was pleased to meet the players and coaches of the Semiahmoo Totems 2019 edition; and my friends, the 1953 edition, were absolutely ecstatic to be feted at such an event.

Congratulations, Gordon and staff, and to your newspaper.

Chris Harris, White Rock