Editor:

Why are there so few dermatologists here in Metro Vancouver?

I have a serious scalp condition, but the earliest referral I could get was November.

I was told by one dermatology office that I could probably get an earlier appointment in Vancouver if I was willing to pay for it.

As a senior living on a small income, that is not possible for me. Are dermatologists that hard to come by?

Sam Cheek, White Rock