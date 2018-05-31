LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vote reform not in our best interests

To the editor,

In November, British Columbians will go to the polls to vote on a change to how we elect our legislature. Let’s be clear: Premier Horgan has shown us that this isn’t in our best interest. While Horgan continues to refuse to provide further details, we know that the NDP plans to ask us if we want to change the voting system, without asking us how to change it. That will be done by unelected staffers.

In addition, we have seen nothing but chaos with PR in Europe. It took 589 days for Belgium to form government after an election, something that this province can’t afford. The government fell in Italy after they couldn’t negotiate a minority government.

Finally, votes outside of metro Vancouver won’t matter, cutting off the rest of the province. PR will provide unstable minority governments with fringe parties holding the balance of power, and more elections. The last 16 years, the party that won the most votes got in power – and after all, it’s better the devil we do know than the devil we don’t.

In November, tell Horgan we don’t need to change our voting system. It’s fine the way it is.

Brent Hollingsworth, Nanaimo

To the editor,

If you are a staunch Liberal or Conservative and vote in the B.C. riding of Nanaimo-North Cowichan then you must be in favour of proportional representation. If not, you will unlikely ever see your candidate win an election. Since 1972, every MLA has been NDP except in 2001 when they were reduced to two seats overall. Only with PR will you ever have a chance of even coming close. If you don’t vote NDP your vote doesn’t count, you may as well have written none of the above across the ballot.

Thomas Luscher, Nanaimo

