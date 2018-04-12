LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to NRE for its efforts

To the editor,

Re: No decision made on NRE, city will meet with for-profits, March 19.

I cannot understand the lack of environmental responsibility shown by city hall.

Where now are we to dispose of styrofoam, batteries and a variety of plastic bags? I know I am not the only one sickened by items going to the landfill that used to be recycled.

How many expensive new garbage trucks will have to be bought to get rid of the recyclables we citizens took to NRE?

In closing I would like to thank the employees and volunteers who strived for so many years under difficult conditions to help Nanaimo become aware of our environmental responsibilities. I cannot say the same for our present city hall – I am looking forward to the next municipal election.

Corinne Simmons, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: City money spent elsewhere could have gone to NRE, Letters, April 5.

The remedy for the NRE is in our hands, Nanaimo citizens. In October, elections for the council will take place, and we can tell all candidates that we will only vote for those who state publicly that they will ensure that the NRE gets the funding it needs to operate for at least the next 10 years. A ‘no’ from them is a ‘no vote’ from us.

Then let us see what they have to say.

A.J. Rogers, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: City money spent elsewhere could have gone to NRE, Letters, April 5.

For years I have boasted and bragged to my friends and family, who live in various cities across Canada and the United States, about how well little, old Nanaimo does when it comes to recycling. I would wax on about our centrally located recycling depot and the fact that we could recycle so many things that other municipalities simply throw out: lightbulbs, glass, different types of plastic, lids, batteries, and styrofoam. The depot also provided an alternative and efficient answer to dealing with yard waste, without having to drive to the southern reaches of town. It worked because it was easy. If it is easy, people will do it.

Many letters of support for the recycling depot have been written, many signatures have been collected and yet, this city council has chosen to withhold its support. I will not be voting to reinstate any of the councillors who contributed to the downfall of our recycling depot and I will be encouraging friends and family in Nanaimo to do the same.

What to do in the meantime? With gardening season upon us, I don’t relish the drive to our landfill, nor does my vehicle accommodate large loads, so I’ll be forced to make many trips. I look at my ever-increasing bags of styrofoam, bags of plastic, used batteries, glass containers, etc. and I feel like this council has pulled out the plug to a much-needed lifeline.

I implore the mayor and city councillors to see the ‘green’ light and put forward the money and support necessary to rejuvenate a central, easy and efficient recycling depot. We are seasoned recyclers – let us continue to feel like we’re making a positive difference.

Lee Dimos, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: No decision made on NRE, city will meet with for-profits, March 19.

I think we are all missing the point here. For a simple and very fast way to get the city to re-think its decision, we should all pack up our syrofoam, bubble wrap, Ziploc bags, etc. and place it all on the front steps and grounds of city hall. They got rid of the homeless tent city very quickly; maybe they would do the same with our recyclables and fund whatever the NRE wants to keep their good work going and Nanaimo clean.

Diana Walker, Nanaimo

