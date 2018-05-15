Letters to the Editor: School District asks for respect

Dear Editor,

At the beginning of 2018, posters with anti-racism messages were placed in schools in the Gold Trail school district. The posters were intended to spark discussion and create an understanding of issues faced by students and staff. While some of the discussions have increased understanding, some have highlighted differences.

When controversial issues arise, educators strive to increase awareness and encourage critical and respectful dialogue. Recently there have been negative remarks on social media regarding a student’s work. We request that those engaging in these remarks reconsider this level of dialogue. Student work should never be a topic for adults to portray or discuss in a negative manner. It is disheartening that adults who seek to engage in a topic would use student work to further their dissenting voices.

The Board of Education is also disappointed the attacks have become personal against our staff. The Board is requesting that parents and community members model respectful conversations on this important topic. Individuals are always welcome to disagree but the focus of the discussion should be on the topic, not on an individual. Anyone who wishes to discuss their concerns or questions is welcome to call the district office at (250) 453.9101 or toll-free at 1-855-453-9101.

Valerie Adrian, Xwisten, B.C.

Vicky Trill, Ashcroft, B.C.

Co-Chairs, Board of Trustees

School District No. 74

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter