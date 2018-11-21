LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Residents write in about industrial noise

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

Re: Noise pollution is torturous, Letters, Nov. 6.

‘Torture’ is the exact word I have used to describe the inexorable loud humming noise that has plagued south Nanaimo for well over a year.

It can also be heard in Cedar, as well as Harewood, and all through the downtown core. It can be heard over all forms of media, traffic noise, and even while showering. It is the last noise heard before sleep, and the first upon waking. The noise is both depressing and nerve-racking.

A quick investigative trip to discover its source led directly to a mill which either acquired a new sawdust blower or has a faulty blower in need of repair. A call to city hall led to a bylaw enforcement officer wondering how the phone call got through. Several attempts by a neighbour to phone the mill were a waste of time; the phone was never answered, nor were calls returned. Most likely no one could hear the phone over the blower.

Will our new mayor and council take the time to look into this issue? Those of us that have had to live with this noise pollution day and night would greatly appreciate the effort. As well as some peace and quiet.

Lorrie Hayden, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: Noise pollution is torturous, Letters, Nov. 6.

I was appalled to read this letter complaining about the torturous noise emanating from some business places in the city.

We are so lucky that we have two mills left in the city. When I wake up in the middle of the night and hear the noise, I feel so lucky that there are businesses here keeping quite a few people employed. Without these businesses, our unemployment rate would be disastrous. If the noise is so bothersome to some people, move.

A. Quinlan, Nanaimo

