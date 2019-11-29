LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Projected tax hike shows disconnect between city and taxpayers

To the editor,

Re: City of Nanaimo budget talks underway, projected tax increase up to 5.6 per cent, Nov. 21.

Here we go again. City council has guts to think of raising property taxes by 5.6 per cent on top of a five per cent increase last year. We should find someone who understands and really represent their constituents.

Seniors as well as other folks will be lucky to get even a two per cent increase in their income.

Let’s vote these people out of office if they agree with 5.6-per cent tax increase.

D. Dilawri, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: Projected tax increase starts at 5.2 per cent, Nov. 21.

Perusing our new city council’s budget plan, I am not surprised to see that it shows a 5.3-per cent property tax increase for 2020. If approved, this will mean operating expenses in the city since 2018 will have increased 12 per cent. Most people in Nanaimo didn’t experience a 12-per cent increase in disposable income. But hey, it is all in the name of social and environmental justice.

Just don’t claim that as a government you are trying to make citizens’ lives more affordable.

Les Barclay, Nanaimo

