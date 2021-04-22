LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Planet’s limits stretched

The pandemic seems to be a warning sign that humans are stretching the limts of our planet’s ability to support life, says letter writer. (Stock photo)

To the editor,

I’m a Canadian who’s nearly 70 years old and I’ve so appreciated and been grateful to grow up and live most of my life in a country where unspoiled nature is at my doorstep. Yes, we’ve not taken as much care as we could have in protecting our natural environment, but in 2021, where I live, the air smells fresh, the water in our nearby rivers and lakes looks clean, and forest trails beckon.

Having said this, and perhaps it’s because of COVID-19, it seems to me that we’re at a turning point in this lovely country of ours. I’m not a scientist, just an interested observer, but the pandemic seems to me to be a warning sign that humans are stretching the limits of our beautiful planet’s ability to support life. The words ‘There’s no planet B,’ the popular environmental slogan, have never meant more to me. That the Earth exists at all seems like a miracle. If we squander the riches we’ve inherited, our current challenges will seem like a picnic in the park.

Let’s pull together Canada, deal together with this pesky virus, and leave nature intact for future generations to enjoy.

Jeff Hawker, Nanaimo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fight pandemic’s negative effects on environment

To the editor,

Let’s make the positive changes together that make a good difference for the future of our children and our beautiful planet. Thanks for your hard work on creating a healthy environment for everyone.

Lucy and Ralph Frank, Nanaimo

