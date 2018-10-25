LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Legal pot OK with most people

I am amazed when people think marijuana legalization will lead to the destruction of Canadian society when its use has been going on for decades already, says letter writer. File photo

To the editor,

Re: So much for ‘say no to drugs’ in Canada, Letters, Oct. 18.

The writer talked about terminating friendships with people who used drugs, and wondering about what to do with her “self-righteous indignation” now, First of all, you need to educate yourself. The most abused drug in Canada (and the world) is alcohol. Where has your self-righteous indignation been when more and more venues and public spaces allow alcohol consumption? How do you feel when you learn about the large number of people cited for DUI and roadside impoundment of their vehicles? Were you indignant when these people were driving all around you over the years drunk on alcohol?

I am amazed when people think marijuana legalization will lead to the destruction of Canadian society when its use has been going on for decades already, and when the most abused drug seems to be OK with people.

E.T. Turner, Nanaimo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: So much for ‘say no to drugs’ in Canada

To the editor,

Re: So much for ‘say no to drugs’ in Canada, Letters, Oct. 18.

We live in a democracy and the people have spoken; weed should never have been illegal to begin with, but common sense has prevailed. People are tired of having their civil liberties trampled on by people like you who have been brainwashed into some puritanical aversion to flower tops. I think the friends and others with whom you severed ties are better off. You say you are not judgmental and are accepting of others’ customs and opinions etc., yet this is obviously only true if they jive with yours.

Jon Osborne, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.