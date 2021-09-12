LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave nature natural, don’t fence off Abyss

It's a few dog owners who are at fault, not the geological phenomenon, says letter writer

Firefighter Jared Anaka is helped out of the Abyss after being lowered nearly seven metres into the crevice and clearing wood debris to reach a Chihuahua-Papillon cross that fell into the narrow space between the rocks on the Extension Ridge Trail on July 20. (News Bulletin file photo)

To the editor,

Re: Abyss needs to be safer for children and for pets, Letters, Aug. 18.

I read this letter with no small measure of disbelief.

The writer argues that because dull-witted people let their dogs run off-leash around the Abyss, which leads to costly expenditures of government services when they fall in and need to be rescued, more public expense should be incurred by installing netting or “permanent structures” such as safety barricades.

It seems to me that the problem isn’t with this spectacular and easily accessed geological phenomenon.

Here’s a better solution: your off-leash dog falls in and you call 911, then you pay the bill for the rescue.

Douglas Ekelund, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: Abyss needs to be safer for children and for pets, Letters, Aug. 18.

People are far too quick to think it is someone else’s responsibility for safety concerns especially when it involves nature? Whether it is garbage (litter), bears, coyotes or cracks in the Earth, i.e., the Abyss. Watch over your children, pets or yourselves while exploring natural surroundings. Pay attention while on walks, hikes, trails and in parks. Don’t litter and keep your dog on a leash if you don’t think it can handle itself. I would never have trusted my Pomeranian to wander off willy-nilly.

I enjoy nature for its naturalness and its wonder, I do not count on it for unlimited safety.

Keith Edwards, Nanaimo

