LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Land commission should have supported Nanoose eatery

To the editor,

Re: Nanoose Bay eatery closing after ALC denies application, Sept. 10.

I am writing to express my extreme disappointment and disgust at the decision of the ALC to disallow the Rusted Rake to continue their thriving very local business. They are an excellent example of a farm to table enterprise.

I signed the petitions to support allowing the Rusted Rake to continue on an exception basis. I never dreamed that they would be turned away.

They attempted to jump through all the hoops and blocks placed in their way by the ALC to no avail.

I demand to know how the ALC can continue to permit mega-homes to be built all over B.C. farmland with their huge pools and tennis courts but disallow a small acreage farm to attempt to invent new ways for small farming operations to survive?

The NDP blames the Liberals and vice-versa. Frankly I don’t care, just start actually working for the small individuals.

People yak about protecting farmland and stopping the huge single-use producers. Obviously, a small acreage can not compete on that playing field. Neither are they able to start a vineyard or a brewery and compete with large investors.

Our community had a lovely farm to table enterprise that a lot of the community utilized and praised.

So what if Rusted Rake needed an exception and would set precedence? They darn well should.

Government, put your money where your mouth is and actually look at new ways to save the small farm and farmers. You may not need them but we surely do.

Anne McIntosh, Parksville

RELATED: People from across Vancouver Island gather for last day of popular eatery

RELATED: Popular Vancouver Island eatery closing after ALC rebuffs application for non-farm use

To the editor,

Re: Nanoose Bay eatery closing after ALC denies application, Sept. 10.

I heard that the Rusted Rake in Nanoose Bay was slated to close. My first reaction was: what? I took lunch there and confirmed that it was indeed closing.

Now, I fully understand the intent of the ALR regulations. We don’t want B.C.’s cities and towns to expand into land that is or can be productive for the food that we need. This is ecological sustainability. However, the application of regulations surely needs to be reviewed and tempered by the circumstances of an individual application.

Over the past couple of years, the Rusted Rake has become a go-to place for breakfast and lunch for locals and, as its reputation has grown, for tourists and travellers on Highway 19. It offers custom-made fare in the very pleasant rural, rustic, farm atmosphere. A patio out back, with a green area with picnic tables for children and dogs to scamper around. Really a very pleasant casual breakfast/lunch stop. It employs local people and offers local farm produce.

And now the Rusted Rake is being forced to close. Surely, it is not taking ALR out of production. Rather, it is of positive benefit to the community, and its closure will be a loss to the community.

Tony Eastham, Nanoose Bay

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.