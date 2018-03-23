LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Judge the NRE on its own merits

To the editor,

Re: City councillors won’t decide yet on NRE request, March 15.

We have heard a lot about the Nanaimo Recycling Exchange closing. The city in their ‘wisdom’ says they must judge them in relation to the 14 other recyclers that are mainly for profit and only take a limited number of items that are profitable. The problem is that both the City of Nanaimo and Nanaimo regional district knew that if they did nothing, the NRE would close and they can blame each other. They know that environment and recycling are only words you use when it is time to be re-elected, not words to live by. They say no matter how good the cause is, you must judge it against the for-profit companies.

If the city and district want a level playing field then they should only compare those that offer the same service as the Nanaimo recycling offers and compare. Is it fair to compare someone that is only there for the light lifting and leave the heavy lifting to someone else or the city?

Terrence Wagstaff, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: City councillors won’t decide yet on NRE request, March 15.

I cannot believe that our council can find all sorts of places to spend our taxpayers’ money but cannot help out our very important recycling depot on Kenworth Road. A new facility is badly needed and it and the people that work there do a good job/service to this community. This place keeps tons of stuff out of our landfill/dump.

I have personally used the facility since 1993 even though I live in a complex that has general recycling but no glass, plastic or styrofoam recycling so I use the NRE and without it what will I do with those items? Plus all the odds and ends of furniture, suitcases, clocks, old pictures, etc., etc., that they take off people’s hands and someone else may be able to use.

Wake up Nanaimo, this is an important place to spend some money, leave all the high-end stuff alone and let the big corporations pay for those things. You know what I mean, remember the last referendum?

Donna Shuttleworth, Nanaimo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: NRE missing business sense

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.