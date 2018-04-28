LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Downtown improvement association not wanted

Let’s all pitch in and help downtown with pride, compassion but not money – to those panhandling and those wanting us to pay for another business improvement association, says letter writer. NEWS BULLETIN file

To the editor,

Re: Downtown night markets to start this summer, April 12.

We do not need another business improvement association.

The last two, the Downtown Nanaimo BIA and the downtown partnership did little but eat up huge administration and wage costs courtesy of us the taxpayers. They did little else.

Social problems are the No. 1 issues plaguing downtown that need fixing. These problems have continued to grow despite BIAs scooping half a million dollars a year from our tax pockets.

What’s needed to help downtown is panhandling and loitering laws, more outreach workers, more law enforcement and all of us taking ownership and pride in our downtown. I have many friends who will not come downtown because they are asked over and over again for spare change. While giving makes us feel good at the moment, what happens tomorrow? Are we there to help again and again? And chances are we are doing more harm by contributing to illegal drug and health problems.

Let’s all pitch in and help downtown with pride, compassion but not money – to those panhandling and those wanting us to pay for another business improvement association. We’ve already been used and abused.

G.A. Oliver, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: Downtown night markets to start this summer, April 12.

If businesses want another business improvement zone established in Nanaimo they should buck up the money from their very own pockets and help themselves. It will improve their own bottom lines: that of their cash registers. A few businesses or their would-be associations need not put out their hands and push for another business improvement tax grab to shove down our throats. They are business people aren’t they? You know the adage: put your own money where your mouth is.

Sue D. Marsden, Nanaimo

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.