LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Denying cycling mileage goes against RDN’s environmental goals

To the editor,

Re: RDN votes against mileage allowance for walking, biking, Aug. 1.

I am flabbergasted that the RDN voted to deny compensation for directors who choose walk or cycle to meetings.

Are the directors who voted against walking and cycling aware that the RDN’s strategic plan and regional growth strategy have environmental objectives? Are they aware of the current climate change crisis? Do they know that they are in a position to have a positive influence? Everyone (except climate change deniers) knows that communities and their governments must do everything reasonable and feasible to encourage the reduction of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, as well as air and water pollution. The benefits of walking and cycling are numerous and well-documented even beyond the obvious environmental factors: from improved physical health to reduced traffic congestion, from infrastructure costs to personal expenses for parking and maintenance, walking and cycling are preferable to driving.

Given the current climate emergency, RDN directors who walk or cycle ought to be compensated, and perhaps we ought to consider a new vote on whether drivers should continue to receive an allowance.

Graham Shuley, Nanaimo

RELATED: RDN votes against mileage allowance for walking and biking

To the editor,

It wasn’t long ago that council declared a climate emergency in Nanaimo.

Announcements were made about bringing in electric float planes and expanding bike lanes.

This was all good until the RDN voted against mileage allowances for walking and biking. They want to give 58 cents per kilometre for staff and volunteers to drive their cars, but give nothing to those who make the effort to walk or bike Why reward the gas guzzlers who make no effort? There should be an incentive for those who help keep our environment clean. Is this push to get out of our cars for other people, and this doesn’t apply to you? If Nanaimo’s climate really is in a ‘state of emergency,’ then I suggest politicians walk the walk and not just talk the talk.

Anita Bigland, Nanaimo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Web meetings should become the standard

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.