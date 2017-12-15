LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Councillor’s sidewalks comment hurtful to seniors

I felt insulted and dismayed to read that Coun. Jim Kipp would utter such an insensitive remark

Councillor’s remark that “a few old people get run over in a neighbourhood, it doesn’t bother me as much as a couple of kids getting run over,” is absolutely unacceptable from anyone, says letter writer.

To the editor,

Re: How to go about getting a sidewalk, Opinion, Dec. 12.

I felt insulted and dismayed to read that Coun. Jim Kipp would utter such a hurtful and insensitive remark towards the senior citizens of Nanaimo.

He was addressing the e-town hall meeting on Dec. 4. His remark that “a few old people get run over in the neighbourhood, it doesn’t bother me as much as a couple of kids getting run over,” is absolutely unacceptable from anyone; from a representative of all citizens of Nanaimo it is downright insulting.

We live in a time where we emphasize the equality of all people. This is what we teach the children regardless of age, etc.

Please let your readers know that the ‘old people’ who now reside in my retirement home who love our children, grandchildren, and the great-grandchildren in our schools today would all like to express our collective sorrow that we are looked upon by this one councillor as not worth much anymore and undeserving of consideration for improvements in the city plans for sidewalks.

Eileen Little, Nanaimo

To the editor,

As a senior in this community, I am offended by Coun. Kipp’s tactless comment.

All lives matter, Mr. Kipp, regardless of age, gender, ethnic background, sexual orientation, physical or mental challenges.

Irene Whitmore, Nanaimo