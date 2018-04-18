LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Canada isn’t a world leader on health care

To the editor,

Re: Two-tier health care is not wanted, Letters, April 12.

The letter writer wants you to believe that her great experiences with our ailing health care system demonstrates that Canada has the best system. Unfortunately, among all countries in the developed world, Canada comes in at second-last place just beating out last-place, United States in the efficient delivery of health care. What our poorly informed politicians and some citizens do not realize is that progressive countries such as the Netherlands have no appreciable waiting lists for any medical services while their per-person expenditures are equivalent to Canada’s expenditures. The Netherlands has dual private and public delivery of health care and their public health system is first rate.

Unfortunately, during my earlier communications with provincial politicians, I learned of their complete ignorance of health care in other progressive countries.

Canada’s primary problem is the outdated Canada Health Act. Also, rather than managing the delivery of health care through restrictive government budgets, government should reimburse fees for medical services to avoid the build-up of ever growing waiting lists. Moreover, a dual private and public service model ensures further cost efficiencies through innovation in the private sector as seen in the Netherlands. Fears of the private sector robbing resources from the public delivery service never materialized.

Anthonie den Boef, Nanoose Bay

To the editor,

Watching the health-care model south of the border indicates that privatization benefits only a few and harms the majority. If I had it my way I would remove any profit-making aspect in health care.

I support public health care and the B.C. government’s crackdown on private clinics and unlawful private fees in order to protect patients.

Jeremiah Isaksen, Nanaimo

